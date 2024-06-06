Opera Idaho awarded $20K National Endowment for the Arts grant supporting Opera in the Park

Opera in the Park at Julia Davis Park

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera Idaho is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The prestigious Grants for Arts Projects award will support the fourth annual Opera in the Park concert to be held on July 13, 2024. The NEA is distributing a total of more than $37 million across 1,135 projects as part of its second round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“Projects like Opera in the Park exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

"Of course, we are absolutely ecstatic at having won our first ever NEA grant!” says new Opera Idaho General Director, Stacey Trenteseaux. “It’s a testimony to the quality of projects that Opera Idaho strives to produce and the expanding impact we are making on our community through free performing arts experiences.”

“This event is growing its brand and its fans,” says Opera Idaho Development Director, Carly Oppie. “As we prepare for the 4th annual concert, we hope that with Boise’s continued growth, the financial and community support of Opera in the Park will grow with it! We are grateful and honored to be an NEA Grants for Arts Projects recipient. Please come take part in the magic with us on July 13!” - Carly Oppie, Opera Idaho Development Director.

Opera in the Park has become a beloved tradition and summer staple in Boise, blending opera, musical theater, live orchestral music, and a lively community atmosphere in the great outdoors. Set at the picturesque Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, the concert is free and open to the public and draws over 2,200 attendees, showcasing the immense popularity and community demand for accessible cultural events that appeal to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. In recent years, Opera in the Park has expanded to include a variety of local food trucks, a night-of raffle, a beer and wine garden, and a VIP area that boasts pre-show and all-night access to a private bar and hosted heavy appetizers. This year, kids can enjoy face painting, and all attendees can explore a variety of vendor booths, including those from other local arts organizations like Ballet Idaho and the Boise Phil. A variety of returning and new food vendors will be at the park for sweet and savory delights for the family.

Opera in the Park underscores Opera Idaho's commitment to making the arts accessible and fostering community spirit. The continued success of this event relies not only on funding from entities like the NEA, but the support of local donors and sponsors like Delta Dental, KTVB, Idaho Public Television, and generous individual opera patrons and contributors help make this free concert a reality for the fourth year in a row. For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. To learn more about Opera in the Park 2024 and the 2024-2025 Opera Idaho season events, please visit operaidaho.org or call our office at 208.345.3531.

About Opera Idaho

Opera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state bringing the performing arts to communities in the Boise metro area, Pocatello, Ketchum, McCall, Burley, and other cities. With generous support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, charitable foundations such as the J.R. Simplot Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation, and grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages each season through main stage operas, free concerts, children’s choruses, artistic professional development, and educational and community engagement programming. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.