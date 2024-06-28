Israeli Defense Force Deputy Chief Visits USS Carney

Israeli Deputy Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram visited Carney with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command. The leaders thanked the crew for their exceptional performance during their recent deployment to the Middle East.

Baram addressed the crew and presented the warship with a plaque showcasing the U.S. and Israeli flags with the U.S. Navy emblem in the center. In his remarks, he commended Carney crew for its successful deployment, which included operations in defense of Israel.

“Each and every one of you plays a role in our joint fight against the forces of evil,” said Baram. Our iron-clad cooperation is based on a shared set of values, deep friendship and trust. We’re not just allies, we’re friends.”

“You have made history,” added Baram, when addressing the crew. “USS Carney was the first ship in the area to intercept land-attack cruise missiles and UAVs launched by the Houthis towards Israel.”

Carney deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Gulf for 235 days, providing deterrence and defense to U.S. allies and partners.

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel, Carney operated alongside the Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Groups in the Red Sea, defending commercial shipping lanes, innocent merchant mariners, and American, allied, and partner vessels and interests against drone and missile attacks launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

In all, Carney conducted 51 engagements against Houthi weapons, including land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, as well as two defensive strikes that destroyed 20 targets.

Additionally, on April 13, 2024, Carney alongside USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), successfully engaged Iranian ballistic missiles fired at Israel.

Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, capable of conducting prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and equipped to operate in a high-density multi-threat environment.