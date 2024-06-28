Energy America Receives CSA Group Certification for Solar Module Production
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Energy America, a global leader in solar module production with operations all over the globe, has recently received certification from the CSA Group. This certification is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality and sustainable energy solutions to its customers.
The CSA Group is a leading organization that provides testing, inspection, and certification services for a wide range of products and industries. Their certification process is rigorous and ensures that companies meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and quality. Energy America's certification by the CSA Group is a significant achievement and demonstrates the company's dedication to excellence.
With this certification, Energy America's solar modules are now recognized as meeting the highest standards for safety and performance. This not only gives customers peace of mind but also opens up new opportunities for the company to expand its reach and provide clean energy solutions to more communities around the world.
"We are thrilled to receive certification from the CSA Group for our solar module production. This is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable and reliable energy solutions to our customers," said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America. "We are proud to be recognized as a global leader in the solar industry and will continue to innovate and improve our products to meet the growing demand for clean energy."
Energy America's certification by the CSA Group is a significant milestone for the company and the solar industry as a whole. It not only validates the company's efforts in providing sustainable energy solutions but also sets a benchmark for other companies to strive towards. With operations all over the globe, Energy America is well-positioned to continue leading the way in solar module production and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)
