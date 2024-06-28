Boating, fishing outreach events to mark Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, June 30-July 6

More than 50 boat landing events are planned across the state to mark this year’s Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Awareness Week, June 30-July 6. Public awareness about the impacts of harmful, nonnative aquatic plants and animals is critical to protecting Michigan’s ecosystems, tourism, and economy.

The boat landing events are part of the 11th Annual AIS Landing Blitz, in which local partners such as lake associations and Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMA) give boaters tips to prevent the spread of AIS and comply with laws for recreational boating. The regional Landing Blitz webpage has a search function for event locations. Similar AIS Landing Blitz events will be held in each of the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation to mark AIS Awareness Week, raising awareness about the importance of stopping the spread of invasive aquatic plants and organisms.

Help prevent the spread of AIS by following these simple steps:

Required actions – it’s the law in Michigan

Remove all aquatic organisms, including plants, from watercraft and trailers before launching or transporting.

Remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks, and live wells before transporting a watercraft.

Dispose of unused bait in the trash, not in the water.

Recommended additional actions – protect our waters by following these steps:

Clean boats, trailers, and equipment by removing plants, debris, and mud before leaving the access area. Dispose of the material in a trash receptacle or otherwise away from the water body, if possible.

Wash boats and trailers before leaving the access area, if possible, or at a nearby car wash or at home.

Dry boats and equipment for five days before launching into a different water body.

Disinfect live wells and bilges with a bleach solution (1/2 cup bleach to five gallons water.)

A Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) NotMISpecies webinar titled, “Clean it Up, Drain it Out, Dry it Off: Boating Hygiene for the 21st Century,” (recorded earlier) shows how easy it is to clean, drain, and dry boats and trailers to help prevent the introduction and spread of AIS.

“Partners around the state are reminding boaters and anglers about the simple steps they can take to prevent the spread of AIS,” said Kevin Walters, aquatic biologist with EGLE’s Water Resources Division. “If we all clean, drain, and dry our boats, trailers, and gear, we can reduce the likelihood of inadvertently moving AIS when we recreate.”

Events at boat launches are contingent on weather and volunteer availability. Contact Kevin Walters, WaltersK3@Michigan.gov, for a list of events.

AIS Awareness Week is sponsored by EGLE’s Water Resources Division in partnership with the Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development, federal agencies, and private and nonprofit organizations. For more information about AIS Awareness Week or the AIS Landing Blitz, visit Michigan’s invasive species webpage, Michigan.gov/Invasives.

To stay up to date on other EGLE news, follow us at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.