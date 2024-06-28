The 12th International Congress on Ethics Education Concludes with Satisfactory Results
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Campus of Anáhuac University in Mexico City hosted the 12th International Congress on Ethics Education from June 19 to 21, 2024. This event, organized by the International Association for Education in Ethics (IAEE) in collaboration with Anáhuac University and other academic entities, aimed to foster reflection on ethics education, integral ecology, and sustainability and provide a space for international dialogue and collaboration.
The academic activities commenced with a keynote speech by Prof. César Hernández Rendón, who presented the educational plan for the Anáhuac Route. In his presentation, he highlighted subjects focused on the comprehensive development of students, such as University Life, Fundamental Anthropology, and Ethics.
During the initial dialogue sessions, Dr. Martha Tarasco Michel, Dr. María de la Luz Casas, and Fr. Rubén Revello discussed “Pedagogical Strategies for Ethics Education.” This session underscored the necessity of adapting pedagogical strategies to meet the demands of both students and educators.
In another session titled “International Experience in Ethics Education,” experts like Mons. Renzo Pegoraro and Prof. Luciana Caenazzo reflected on this discipline’s current state and future globally. One significant topic addressed was “Research and Ethics in Latin America,” where Dr. María Inés Girault and Dr. Lenin de Janon Quevedo shared their research on educational innovation in the region.
On the second day of the congress, they featured a presentation by Dr. Alejandro Sánchez Guerrero, who introduced the commencement of activities for the Ibero-American Network of Bioethics Observatory (ORIBI) and the project of the Interactive Atlas of the Ibero-American Network. This atlas will be a strategic platform for linking region members and facilitating collaboration in bioethics initiatives.
Dialogue sessions continued to address topics such as environmental care education and ethics from a global perspective, as well as education, ethics, and integral ecology. Experts like Dr. Patricio Santillán Doherty and Dr. Fabio Baggio reflected on strategies to promote a culture of ethics education tailored to the specific needs of each context.
The event also featured parallel sessions where presenters delivered free papers on medical education, end-of-life bioethics, and global bioethics. These presentations, delivered by speakers from various countries, allowed for an exchange of ideas and experiences that enriched the discussion and advancement in bioethics and ethics education.
Speakers from various countries were present, such as Mexico, the United States, Spain, the Republic of the Congo, France, Italy, Vatican City, Colombia, and Turkey. Notable figures like Prof. Matthew C. Altman, Prof. Larry G. Locke, and Prof. Ana Gutiérrez shared their research and experiences with the audience.
Finally, proposals were presented to increase IAEE activities in Latin America in the congress’s general assembly, consolidating Anáhuac University’s participation in the association. The event concluded with a Gala Dinner attended by authorities and participants, celebrating the congress’s success and establishing the foundation for future collaborations and events that continue to promote ethics education at an international level.
