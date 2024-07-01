Reed & Mackay Accelerates Growth Trajectory in the US with Appointment of Jennifer Achim as SVP of Sales and Marketing
Following another industry veteran joining the company in April; this strategic hire demonstrates the company's commitment to accelerating its growth in the US.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed & Mackay, a leading global corporate travel management company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Achim as SVP of U.S. Sales & Marketing. This strategic hire underscores Reed & Mackay's commitment to accelerating its growth in the region.
— Jennifer Achim
A respected industry veteran, Ms. Achim brings nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing in global travel management. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ovation Travel Group and Lawyers Travel where she created and developed the brand, drove marketing strategy, sales enablement, communications, and hotel relationships during her 25-year tenure.
"Jennifer’s appointment marks an exciting time for us at Reed & Mackay,” says John Keichline, CEO of Reed & Mackay, North America. “Her extensive experience in global business travel will help us drive growth in the U.S. market. Jennifer’s deep understanding of the legal, financial, and professional services industries means she truly grasps what our clients need. We’re eager to amplify our presence in the U.S. so even more businesses can discover the exceptional benefits of hiring Reed & Mackay.”
In this newly created position, Ms. Achim will lead the expanding sales and marketing teams to drive new client acquisition in the U.S. She will report directly to North America CEO John Keichline and will be based out of Reed & Mackay’s New York and Philadelphia offices.
On her new role, Ms. Achim said, "I’m thrilled to be a part of Reed & Mackay’s seasoned team of professionals. It’s a company I have admired throughout my career and one that shares my values and commitment to service excellence. I’m eager to contribute to its continued success in delivering personalized, dedicated travel management service. I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster client relationships and propel the company's brand in the U.S."
