Reed & Mackay Doubles Down on Service with Hiring of Isabel Torres as Operations Managing Director, North America
The senior appointment signals a pivotal moment in the company's expansion, following a 30% increase in US-based hires to focus on its client centric service.
I’m thrilled to have joined Reed & Mackay, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued success in delivering exceptional travel management services.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed & Mackay, a leading global corporate travel management company, today announced the appointment of Isabel Torres as Operations Managing Director of North America, effective April 2, 2024.
— Isabel Torres, Operations Managing Director, Reed & Mackay North America
Ms. Torres brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in global travel management operations, account management, and travel technology. Most recently, Ms. Torres served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Ovation Travel Group and Lawyers Travel. She is widely recognized in the industry for her exceptional leadership skills, dedication to customer satisfaction, and innovative approach to enhancing the travel experience.
"We are proud to welcome Isabel to our US leadership team,” says John Keichline, CEO of Reed & Mackay, North America. “Her proven track record of leadership and commitment to client satisfaction makes her an invaluable addition to our organization. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role in driving our strategic priorities and delivering value to our clients. Isabel is uniquely placed to understand the nuanced needs of our discerning clients, given her longstanding experience working with financial services and law firms for three decades.”
In this newly created role designed to support Reed & Mackay’s North America expansion, Ms. Torres will lead and oversee all aspects of North America Corporate Operations and work closely with the team to drive operational efficiency, strategic initiatives, and superior service to clients. She will report directly to North America CEO John Keichline and will oversee the US operations working from Reed & Mackay’s New York and Philadelphia offices.
Ms. Torres, Operations Managing Director of North America, Reed & Mackay said, "I’m thrilled to have joined Reed & Mackay, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued success in delivering exceptional travel management services. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive operational excellence, foster client relationships, and support the company's growth objectives here in the US and Canada."
About Reed & Mackay
Reed & Mackay delivers service-led corporate travel, people-focused technology, and award-winning event solutions across the globe. As part of the Navan Group, we believe in travel made easy, and in software designed for the people who use it. Reed & Mackay combines inspired service with state-of-the-art technology to create a level of travel and event management like no other and with a prestigious client base across financial, legal, insurance, marine and energy, and media sectors. Read more: www.reedmackay.com.
