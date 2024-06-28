Green Shield Deck Builders Unveils Integrated LED Lighted Rail
Remote controlled, color changing and brightness options provide homeowners with the ultimate deck lighting experience
The response has been overwhelming from customers who are thrilled to hear we offer an integrated lighting option.”KENTWOOD, MICHIGAN, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Shield Deck Builders, Michigan’s leader in composite deck building, announced this week the launch of its integrated remote-controlled LED lighted railing. An estimated 65% of homeowners desire lighted rail. This highly sought after deck feature allows customers to enjoy the beauty of their entertainment space both day and night, without the hassle of messy store-bought lighting. Green Shield offers top-notch aluminum and glass railing, available with multiple lighting options.
— Adam Rought, CEO
Adam Rought, CEO of Green Shield Deck Builders, commented on why the decision was made to carry a new lighted rail option. "We are constantly seeking innovative features and materials to further enhance someone’s outdoor experience. The response has been overwhelming from customers who are thrilled to hear we offer an integrated lighting option.”
Key Features of Green Shield’s LED Lighted Railing:
Remote-Controlled Convenience: Easily controlled deck lighting in three colors using a remote, ensuring hassle-free operation.
Integrated Design: The lighting is seamlessly integrated into the railing, maintaining the clean and elegant look of the deck.
Extended Usability: Deck usage is extended well into the evening hours, enhancing the overall outdoor living experience.
Green Shield Deck Builders' new LED lighted railing is a testament to the company's dedication to combining functionality with aesthetics. The product not only adds value, but also elevates the ambiance, making evenings on the deck truly magical.
Anyone interested in learning more about Green Shield’s LED lighted railing can visit www.greenshielddeckbuilders.com.
Green Shield Deck Builders stands at the forefront of the deck building industry and is based out of Kentwood, Michigan. Specializing in the highest quality workmanship and exclusively using a wood-free and eco-friendly composite, our decks are guaranteed for life. Green Shield is committed to enhancing outdoor living spaces while positively impacting the community we serve.
