Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,137 in the last 365 days.

Green Shield Deck Builders Unveils Integrated LED Lighted Rail

Green Shield's Lighted Crystal Glass Rail

Green Shield's white picket rail with integrated LED Lights

Remote controlled, color changing and brightness options provide homeowners with the ultimate deck lighting experience

The response has been overwhelming from customers who are thrilled to hear we offer an integrated lighting option.”
— Adam Rought, CEO
KENTWOOD, MICHIGAN, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Shield Deck Builders, Michigan’s leader in composite deck building, announced this week the launch of its integrated remote-controlled LED lighted railing. An estimated 65% of homeowners desire lighted rail. This highly sought after deck feature allows customers to enjoy the beauty of their entertainment space both day and night, without the hassle of messy store-bought lighting. Green Shield offers top-notch aluminum and glass railing, available with multiple lighting options.

Adam Rought, CEO of Green Shield Deck Builders, commented on why the decision was made to carry a new lighted rail option. "We are constantly seeking innovative features and materials to further enhance someone’s outdoor experience. The response has been overwhelming from customers who are thrilled to hear we offer an integrated lighting option.”

Key Features of Green Shield’s LED Lighted Railing:
Remote-Controlled Convenience: Easily controlled deck lighting in three colors using a remote, ensuring hassle-free operation.

Integrated Design: The lighting is seamlessly integrated into the railing, maintaining the clean and elegant look of the deck.

Extended Usability: Deck usage is extended well into the evening hours, enhancing the overall outdoor living experience.

Green Shield Deck Builders' new LED lighted railing is a testament to the company's dedication to combining functionality with aesthetics. The product not only adds value, but also elevates the ambiance, making evenings on the deck truly magical.

Anyone interested in learning more about Green Shield’s LED lighted railing can visit www.greenshielddeckbuilders.com.
Green Shield Deck Builders stands at the forefront of the deck building industry and is based out of Kentwood, Michigan. Specializing in the highest quality workmanship and exclusively using a wood-free and eco-friendly composite, our decks are guaranteed for life. Green Shield is committed to enhancing outdoor living spaces while positively impacting the community we serve.

Roberta Tepper
Green Shield Deck Builders
+1 616-682-7428
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Green Shield Deck Builders Unveils Integrated LED Lighted Rail

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more