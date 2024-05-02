Submit Release
Green Shield Deck Builders Drives into NASCAR Sponsorship

Matt Kemp, NASCAR Driver

Adam Rought, CEO of Green Shield Deck Builders

Champion Matt Kemp partners with Green Shield for 2024 Season

We are excited to sponsor a hard working, and dedicated driver like Matt Kemp. Our success is not only defined by positively impacting our team, but having the ability to impact our community.”
— Adam Rought, CEO of Green Shield Deck Builders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Shield Deck Builders is happy to announce the sponsorship of up and coming race car driver, Matt Kemp. Green Shield Deck Builders believes in the power of hard work and performance-based growth – which is exactly why they decided to partner with Michigan-native Kemp, who is experiencing a steady rise in success and championships.

Matt Kemp’s 10+ years' of racing exemplifies dedication and perseverance. Throughout his climb on the racing ladder, Matt has set numerous records and won back-to-back regional championships, showcasing the rewards of relentless effort. See all of Kemp's stats and championships at www.mattkempracing.com.

Green Shield Deck Builders offers a career platform for driven individuals like Kemp to showcase their talents and thrive. Green Shield leadership developed a system where high achievers can, and are motivated to, move up at their own pace. Interested candidates can shift their career into high gear by applying to Green Shield on the career page.

Green Shield Deck Builders stands at the forefront of the deck building industry and is based out of Kentwood, Michigan. Specializing in the highest quality workmanship and exclusively using a wood-free and eco-friendly composite, our decks are guaranteed for life. Green Shield is committed to enhancing outdoor living spaces while positively impacting the community we serve.

Roberta Tepper
Green Shield Deck Builders
+1 616-682-7428
roberta.t@greenshielddecks.com
