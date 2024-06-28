CBP officers seize over 1,400 pounds of marijuana at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge, intercepted 1,455 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within a tractor trailer.

“While no longer a common drug being smuggled into the United States, this seizure of a large amount of marijuana illustrates that it indeed still generates income for smuggling organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Crates containing 1,455 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On June 17, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and a (canine team). After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,267 packages of alleged marijuana weighing 1,455 pounds (660 kg) concealed within the shipment. This alleged marijuana has a street value of more than $291,000.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

