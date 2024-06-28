Submit Release
CBP announces temporary expanded hours of SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESA, Calif., — CBP officials announced today that they are temporarily expanding the hours of operation for the SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry beginning Friday, June 28, 2024.

Hours of operation are temporarily expanding on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Normal hours of operation of 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. continue Monday through Thursday.  

“To enhance our service for Trusted Traveler Program members, vehicular traffic operating hours are temporarily expanding,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “This extension aims to streamline wait times during the summer season while facilitating a more seamless border crossing experience for travelers utilizing the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.”

Members of the traveling public can monitor border wait times on CBP’s website or download the CBP Border Wait Times mobile application on their smart device. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP website to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. “Know Before You Go” brochures are also available at land border ports of entry.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit the official Trusted Traveler Program website.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

