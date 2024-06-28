CBP Announces Implementation of Recent USDA Rule Change Allowing Individuals to Travel with Certain Fruits and Vegetables

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will implement a recent change allowing travelers to enter the United States with peppers and tomatoes for personal use.

Effective June 17, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) amended the restrictions for the importation of tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) and pepper (Capsicum spp.) Federal Order DA-2024-21, supersedes Federal Order DA-2020-12. The change comes after the USDA, APHIS issued a new Federal Order allowing travelers to bring certain fruits for personal consumption into the United States. The requirements concerning propagative plant material (seeds) listed in Federal Order DA-2020-12 remain unchanged.

To safeguard U.S. agriculture against the introduction of the tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), APHIS maintains restrictions for the importation of tomato and pepper plant propagative material, such as plants intended for planting, plant parts and cuttings, and seeds, as seeds are considered a high-risk pathway for the introduction of viruses like ToBRFV. APHIS amended the restrictions for importation of tomato and pepper fruit when it concluded fresh fruit for consumption is an unlikely pathway for the introduction of the virus into tomato and pepper production areas. APHIS concluded that propagative plant material, including seeds, remains a risk. More information can be found on the current ToBRFV Federal Order on USDA’s website.

Imported fruits and vegetables are still subject to CBP inspection at ports of entry. Travelers should declare all agriculture products upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry to avoid delays and civil penalties for failure to declare agriculture products. More information can be found on CBP’s Know Before You Go web page.