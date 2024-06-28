Submit Release
Statement on June 2024 Revenue Estimates

(Washington, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The revenue forecast remains unchanged across the financial plan compared to the February estimates. In response, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:
 
“The energy in our city has already shifted, we see our interventions working, and we know we must keep our foot on the gas – we need to be smart and strategic in how we spend and how we continue to generate more revenues for the District. We all need to be thinking about our role in DC’s Comeback. My team is spending the summer reviewing our expenditures and the reforms we must make to rein in unsustainable spending growth, and I have invited the Council to join us in this effort. By working together, by being strategic, focused and realistic about what it will take to transform our Downtown and increase our revenues, we can avoid big cuts in the future and ensure we have the funds we need to invest in transformational services and programs in all eight wards.”

 

