District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.7 Percent in December

(WASHINGTON, DC) The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate is 6.7 percent for December 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from the revised November rate of 6.5 percent.

The District’s preliminary December job estimate shows a decrease of 1,100 jobs, for a total of 742,900 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,000 jobs. The public sector decreased by 100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“While we remain mindful of evolving economic conditions, our continued investments in workforce development programs continue to position DC residents to compete for jobs in the region,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are optimistic and resilient in our efforts”.

The number of employed District residents increased by 100 from 389,400 in November 2025 to 389,500 in December 2025. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 800 from 416,600 in November 2025 to 417,400 in December 2025. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 71.0 percent in November 2025 to 71.0 in December 2025.

Employment Overview

The Manufacturing sector remains the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs remain the same from a year ago.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sectors increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,800 jobs, jobs increased by 1,000 or 6.76 percent from a year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sectors increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,200 or 3.91 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector increased by 200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 18,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 0.54 percent from a year ago.

The Financial Activities sector remains the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 25,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 1.95 percent from a year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 700 jobs, after decreasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 169,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 5,000 or 2.87 percent from a year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 400 or 0.31 percent from a year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sectors decreased by 1,600 jobs, after decreasing by 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,000 jobs or 1.28 percent from a year ago.

The Other Services sector remains the same, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,900 jobs, jobs increased by 100 jobs or 0.15 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 100 over the month to 389,500. The civilian labor force increased by 800 over the month to 417,400.

One year ago, total employment was 394,900 and the civilian labor force was 417,000.

The number of unemployed was 22,100, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.