Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 6.1 percent

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary November estimates show an increase of 600 jobs for a total of 1,139,900 jobs in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 500 jobs, while the public sector increased by 1,100 jobs. The Washington, DC- MD Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted November 2025 unemployment rate was 6.1 percent. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in November 2024, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 6.1 percent.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 13,400, while the number of employed decreased by 33,600, and the number of unemployed increased by 20,200. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 57,900, while the number of employed decreased by 101,400, and the number of unemployed increased by 43,500. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 61,500, while the number of employed decreased by 112,700 and the number of unemployed increased by 51,200. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased by 2.1 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 1.5 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring increased by 1.4 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased by 600 jobs over the month. The private sector decreased by 500 jobs, while the public sector increased by 1,100 jobs over the month. The private sector had five gains over the month. Job gains were registered in Manufacturing (400 jobs); Trade Transportation & Utilities (2,000 jobs); Information (100 jobs); Financial Activities (200 jobs) and Other Services (300 jobs). The Private Sector had four losses. The losses were registered in Mining, Logging and Construction (-100 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-1,100 jobs); Private Education and Health Services (-800 jobs); and Leisure and Hospitality (-1,500 jobs). The Government overall increased by 1,100 jobs over the month. The federal government increased by 500 jobs while the state government increased by 400 jobs and local government increased by 200 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased by 29,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 800 jobs. The public sector decreased by 30,200 jobs. Job increases were registered in Mining, Logging & Construction (5,600 jobs); and Leisure and Hospitality (7,600 jobs). Job decreases were registered in: Trade Transportation & Utilities (-2,200); Information (-100 jobs); Financial Activities (-1,100 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-8,300 jobs); Private Education and Health Services (-500 jobs) and Other Services (-200 jobs). Government overall decreased 30,400 jobs. The federal government decreased 30,400 jobs while the state government decreased 200 jobs and the local government increased 400 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, and MD (Charles County, MD and Prince George’s County, MD).

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area include Principal Cities: Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Alexandria, VA; Frederick, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; Bethesda, MD; Rockville, MD; Reston, VA; McLean, VA; North Bethesda, MD; Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division Arlington County, VA; Clarke County, VA; Culpeper County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Fauquier County, VA; Loudoun County, VA; Prince William County, VA; Rappahannock County, VA; Spotsylvania County, VA; Stafford County, VA; Warren County, VA; Alexandria city, VA; Fairfax city, VA; Falls Church city, VA; Fredericksburg city, VA; Manassas city, VA; Manassas Park city, VA; Jefferson County, WV; Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD Metropolitan Division Frederick County, Montgomery County; Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division District of Columbia, DC; Charles County, MD; Prince George's County, MD.

Data reflects the 2024 annual benchmark revisions.

