Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners to Hold Public Safety Briefing on NATO Summit Preparations

(Washington, DC) – – On Monday, July 1 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and federal partners will hold a public safety briefing on preparations and security measures for the 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, scheduled to take place July 9-11 in Washington, DC.

When:

Monday, July 1 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Pamela A. Smith, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department

Clint Osborn, Acting Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

Matthew Stohler, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service, Washington Field Office

Nikki Floris, Intelligence Analyst in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office

Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority

Where:

DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

Emergency Operations Center

1015 Half Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark*

*Closest Bus Routes: V4, P6*

*Closest Bikeshare: 1st & M St SE*

This is a secure facility and building security protocols require RSVPs. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected] as soon as possible, but no later than 9 am. on Monday, July 1. Arrive between 10:30 am – 10:45 am with credentials.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

