Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,604 in the last 365 days.

MDE Awards $27 Million in After-School Community Learning Grants (6/28/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Today the Minnesota Department of Education announced 23 Minnesota school districts and community organizations have been awarded $27 million in After-School Community Learning Grants to be used to provide culturally-affirming and enriching afterschool and summer learning programs for school-aged youth.

The funds will be used over the next three years to benefit youth across the state as well as 250 partner organizations that are working with grant recipients. Partner organizations include tribes and tribal organizations, community-based organizations, culturally-specific organizations, public libraries, colleges and universities, schools and other organizations.

“Students have many unique passions and skills that afterschool and summer programs allow them to pursue outside of the classroom,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “When a child sees their culture reflected in learning opportunities they feel welcomed and are able to fully engage and feel free to be their unique self.”

Grant recipients will use the funds to support increased access to culturally-affirming, evidence-based afterschool and summer learning, programs that address the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of Minnesota children and youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. The programs will be implemented through the lens of intentional community, school collaboration and strong cultural grounding. The funding is meant to build on the existing strengths and resources in communities and to engage young people and their families in the program planning and implementation.

Gov. Tim Walz and the 2023 Legislature passed the After-School Community Learning Grant last spring as one time funding within the Education Bill.

                                                                 ###

You just read:

MDE Awards $27 Million in After-School Community Learning Grants (6/28/24)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more