MDE Awards $27 Million in After-School Community Learning Grants (6/28/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Today the Minnesota Department of Education announced 23 Minnesota school districts and community organizations have been awarded $27 million in After-School Community Learning Grants to be used to provide culturally-affirming and enriching afterschool and summer learning programs for school-aged youth.

The funds will be used over the next three years to benefit youth across the state as well as 250 partner organizations that are working with grant recipients. Partner organizations include tribes and tribal organizations, community-based organizations, culturally-specific organizations, public libraries, colleges and universities, schools and other organizations.

“Students have many unique passions and skills that afterschool and summer programs allow them to pursue outside of the classroom,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “When a child sees their culture reflected in learning opportunities they feel welcomed and are able to fully engage and feel free to be their unique self.”

Grant recipients will use the funds to support increased access to culturally-affirming, evidence-based afterschool and summer learning, programs that address the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of Minnesota children and youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. The programs will be implemented through the lens of intentional community, school collaboration and strong cultural grounding. The funding is meant to build on the existing strengths and resources in communities and to engage young people and their families in the program planning and implementation.

Gov. Tim Walz and the 2023 Legislature passed the After-School Community Learning Grant last spring as one time funding within the Education Bill.

###