Minnesota Expands COMPASS as Statewide System of Support for All Schools (6/28/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Today the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announced it is expanding COMPASS (Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success), the state’s support system for schools, to support all districts, charter school and Tribal schools in Minnesota. Thanks to an annual $13.5 million investment by the Legislature in 2023 toward implementing Minnesota Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MnMTSS), MDE and the Minnesota Service Cooperatives will be using a portion to provide continuous improvement guidance, professional learning and flexible support through COMPASS free of cost to districts, charter schools and Tribal schools. “Minnesota has created COMPASS to support all districts, charter schools and Tribal schools in continuous improvement with the ultimate goal of improving outcomes for students. We thank the Legislature for prioritizing this important work and we appreciate the partnership with the Minnesota Service Cooperatives to make a difference for all students across the state,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “This work will provide continuous improvement to make Minnesota’s teaching workforce the best in the nation and advance our mission of ensuring every child in Minnesota has access to an excellent education no matter their race or zip code.” COMPASS is the statewide system through which all districts, charter organizations, and Tribal schools may receive evidence-based support. COMPASS offers professional development opportunities with various levels of support and which include a variety of resources, evidence-based practices and facilitated guidance in formats that work best for schools. “The Minnesota Service Cooperatives are excited to align federal, state and local resources and to co-design this enhanced and elevated system of support,” said Minnesota Service Cooperatives Director Anne Kilzer. “By bringing the voice of those doing the work at the local level into the discussion, our perspective will ensure that implementation is meeting the needs of school leaders and learners across the state.” The COMPASS Statewide System of Support, inclusive of the READ Act-funded Regional Literacy Network, establishes a team of specialists at each of the nine Regional Service Cooperatives who will work in close collaboration with MDE. These specialists will offer expertise in the areas of MnMTSS; literacy; math; school climate and culture; equitable access to high quality learning environments; and culturally responsive instructional leadership. This expands continuous improvement opportunities to all districts, charter schools and Tribal schools and builds upon the assistance previously offered through the six Regional Centers of Excellence. Support for ESSA targeted and comprehensive schools will now be offered through all nine Service Cooperatives’ regional COMPASS teams. COMPASS first launched in 2021 to support learning recovery by meeting students’ academic, social-emotional and mental health needs as students and educators experienced a school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. ###