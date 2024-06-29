Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,137 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Vicente Ferrer Foundation and Reward Dining

Vicente Ferrer Foundation Mission Empowering rural communities to improve their living conditions www.VFFUSA.org

Vicente Ferrer Foundation Mission Empowering rural communities to improve their living conditions www.VFFUSA.org

Love to Dine at The Sweetest Restaurants in US? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits and earn 3 Days to Eat $1500 in gift cards to enjoy dining in your favorite US City www.3DaystoEat.com

Love to Dine at The Sweetest Restaurants in US? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits and earn 3 Days to Eat $1500 in gift cards to enjoy dining in your favorite US City www.3DaystoEat.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to enjoy the sweetest Spanish Restaurant and help fund nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Dining Reward www.VivaLaBuenaVida.com

Love to enjoy the sweetest Spanish Restaurant and help fund nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Dining Reward www.VivaLaBuenaVida.com

Are you a foodie love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet rewards and enter drawing for The Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025

Are you a foodie love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet rewards and enter drawing for The Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to help fund nonprofits; and the staffing agency is rewarding referrals with the sweetest dining in USA.

Love to Dine for Good and Support a Nonprofit Improving Lives in India? Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good will help fund nonprofit Vicente Ferrer Foundation.

R4G will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with donations to Vicente Ferrer Foundation; and generous gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I met Marta Segura Turu, a representative of Vicente Ferrer Foundation at a Teleferic Barcelona food event; and that chance meeting inspired 'Viva La Buena Vida' (www.vivalabuenavida.com)!"

About

The Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA is committed to combatting poverty and inequality in rural India. Our focus is to improve the lives of India’s most marginalized groups in order to contribute to a more just and equal society. We place particular emphasis on assisting the most vulnerable populations: children, women, and people with disabilities, to ensure that development in rural India leaves no one behind. Women in India are particularly affected by poverty because of societal discrimination. www.VFFUSA.org

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Love to Dine for Good and Support Nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to our sweet causes and the Sweetest Fine Dining Rewards in the USA. www.HowtoPartyforGood.com

Love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Vicente Ferrer Foundation

You just read:

Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Vicente Ferrer Foundation and Reward Dining

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more