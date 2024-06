Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Vicente Ferrer Foundation and Reward Dining

Vicente Ferrer Foundation Mission Empowering rural communities to improve their living conditions www.VFFUSA.org Love to Dine at The Sweetest Restaurants in US? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits and earn 3 Days to Eat $1500 in gift cards to enjoy dining in your favorite US City www.3DaystoEat.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to enjoy the sweetest Spanish Restaurant and help fund nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Dining Reward www.VivaLaBuenaVida.com Are you a foodie love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet rewards and enter drawing for The Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to help fund nonprofits; and the staffing agency is rewarding referrals with the sweetest dining in USA.

Love to Dine for Good and Support a Nonprofit Improving Lives in India? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good will help fund nonprofit Vicente Ferrer Foundation R4G will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with donations to Vicente Ferrer Foundation; and generous gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I met Marta Segura Turu, a representative of Vicente Ferrer Foundation at a Teleferic Barcelona food event; and that chance meeting inspired 'Viva La Buena Vida' ( www.vivalabuenavida.com )!"AboutThe Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA is committed to combatting poverty and inequality in rural India. Our focus is to improve the lives of India’s most marginalized groups in order to contribute to a more just and equal society. We place particular emphasis on assisting the most vulnerable populations: children, women, and people with disabilities, to ensure that development in rural India leaves no one behind. Women in India are particularly affected by poverty because of societal discrimination. www.VFFUSA.org Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Dine for Good and Support Nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to our sweet causes and the Sweetest Fine Dining Rewards in the USA. www.HowtoPartyforGood.com Love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com

Vicente Ferrer Foundation