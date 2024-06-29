Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Vicente Ferrer Foundation and Reward Dining
Vicente Ferrer Foundation Mission Empowering rural communities to improve their living conditions
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to help fund nonprofits; and the staffing agency is rewarding referrals with the sweetest dining in USA.
Recruiting for Good will help fund nonprofit Vicente Ferrer Foundation.
R4G will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with donations to Vicente Ferrer Foundation; and generous gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I met Marta Segura Turu, a representative of Vicente Ferrer Foundation at a Teleferic Barcelona food event; and that chance meeting inspired 'Viva La Buena Vida' (www.vivalabuenavida.com)!"
About
The Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA is committed to combatting poverty and inequality in rural India. Our focus is to improve the lives of India’s most marginalized groups in order to contribute to a more just and equal society. We place particular emphasis on assisting the most vulnerable populations: children, women, and people with disabilities, to ensure that development in rural India leaves no one behind. Women in India are particularly affected by poverty because of societal discrimination. www.VFFUSA.org
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Vicente Ferrer Foundation