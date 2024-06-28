Submit Release
PWB Traditional Committee Meeting

The Traditional Committee meetings take place every third Friday of the month at 11:00am. Meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled in case of public holiday or any other PWB scheduled event.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/86532274074?pwd=ZzRoRjAvVlI1RW03ditBNS9ZczczZz09

Meeting ID: 865 3227 4074
Passcode: 557468

One tap mobile
+12133388477,,86532274074#,,,,*557468# US (Los Angeles)
+12532158782,,86532274074#,,,,*557468# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location
• +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 971 247 1195 US (Portland)

Find your local number: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/u/kcOCRwsVk0

