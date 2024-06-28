Submit Release
Advancing NaXum: Innovations for Enhanced Platform Management

NaXum is dedicated to advancing its platform through continuous innovation and improvement.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum is dedicated to advancing its platform through continuous innovation and improvement. Recent updates have focused on enhancing platform management to provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all stakeholders.

Michael Uche, a Core Tech Engineer, created new tools behind the scenes to help manage live streaming on the platform. These tools make it easier for administrators to handle live broadcasts, improving how multimedia content is managed.

JM Chan, a UX Designer, introduced a new set of tools called LMS TOOLS and designed simpler ways to manage educational videos and live streams. These changes make it easier for educators and event organizers to manage their content online.

Christopher Java Jr., a UI Designer, designed new certificates for members, making sure they look great and are easy to read. These certificates recognize achievements within the community.

Ahmed Bahnasy, an IS Engineer, developed a setup script for the Phoenix system, making it easier to set up and maintain. This script helps keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes.

Erwin John Ibañez, a Commissions Engineer, improved how the platform finds and categorizes potential new users. This change makes it easier for people to find what they need.

These updates underscore NaXum's ongoing efforts to optimize platform performance and user satisfaction through continuous innovation and improvement.

