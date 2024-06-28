RELEASE: State Secures Settlement Agreement with Rueben Lelah, Revokes Psychologist License

Posted on Jun 28, 2024 in News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 27, 2024

State Secures Settlement Agreement with Rueben Lelah, Revokes Psychologist License

HONOLULU – The Board of Psychology at its June 2024 approved a settlement agreement to revoke the Psychologist License for Reuben Lelah (PSY-560).

Lelah, a psychologist, was indicted in 2023 on four counts of child sex abuse involving a patient. As a result of the investigation and prosecution by the state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO), the Board of Psychology convened to deliberate on the matter at the June 7, 2024 meeting and issued a final order revoking the license.

Throughout the process, Lelah demonstrated full cooperation, expressing his intention to voluntarily relinquish his license and face criminal accountability from Hawaiʻi County authorities.

The Board’s decision marks a critical step in ensuring the integrity of the profession and protecting public trust. The resolution of this case underscores the department’s commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the public.

A copy of the settlement Final Order is available online here.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Office

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

Office: 808-586-7582