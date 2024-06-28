Traffic Advisory: DC 295 Temporary Overnight Lane Closure June 28 - 29

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DC 295 Temporary Overnight Lane Closure June 28 - 29

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will conduct temporary lane closures on DC 295/Kenilworth Ave south and northbound between Meade Street NE and Lane Place NE beginning 9:00 p.m. on June 28 through 2:00 a.m. June 29, 2024, weather permitting. During this work time, one lane will be open in each direction to allow for traffic.

A full road closure, including both north and southbound lanes and the service lanes, will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. on June 29 to 3:00 a.m. to install the new pedestrian bridge span and sign structure.

All lanes are anticipated to be reopened by 5:00 a.m. on June 29. The closures are part of the ongoing Lane Place NE Pedestrian Bridge project.

For more information about this project and to stay up to date on traffic-related impacts and construction progress, please visit laneplacepedestrianbridgedc.com.

