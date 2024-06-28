Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero Issues Statement on Judicial Branch Budget

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero today issued a statement on the judicial branch budget for 2024-25:

We understand that our state is facing difficult fiscal times and we remain committed to doing our part to help address the statewide budget deficit. That said, we are concerned that these cuts to the judicial branch budget will have real impacts on operations, services, and access for everyone seeking to resolve disputes or assert their legal rights in our courts. We will work diligently to mitigate and manage impacts to the courts and to the public.”