Cottonwoods Care Centre being replaced, expanded in Kelowna

CANADA, June 28 - Seniors living in Kelowna and throughout the Central Okanagan will have access to new and improved long-term care as Interior Health prepares to build a new care community at the Cottonwoods Care Centre.

“Everyone deserves to know as they age that high-quality health-care services will be available when they’re needed, including assisted living and long-term care, close to home,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I would like to thank the regional hospital district for its partnership as we transform the Cottonwoods Care Centre by bringing modern, state-of-the-art technology and care to the community, and delivering on our promise to better support central Okanagan seniors and their families.”

Interior Health will construct a new four-storey long-term care home on the current Cottonwoods Care Centre site located at 2255 Ethel St. When complete, Cottonwoods Care Centre will increase from 221 beds built in 1976, to 314 beds with state-of-the art features and technology.

“Replacing Cottonwoods with a modern care home will be a great addition to the Central Okanagan,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “With this new home, our seniors living at Cottonwoods will benefit from an improved health-care environment in a home-like setting. I know staff and residents will greatly appreciate the upgraded rooms and amenities the new home will provide.”

The care home will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 or 18 residents in single-bed rooms with private washrooms. The care home will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home-like environment, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors. It will incorporate leading practice design features for people experiencing dementia and include culturally sensitive design elements to serve a diverse population in the community.

There will be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, such as art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 25-space adult day program for people living more independently in the community. As well, a child care space will be constructed with capacity for 37 children.

The capital cost of the project is $186.87 million and will be shared by the Province through Interior Health, and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

The project will now move into the procurement phase with construction expected to start in 2026 and complete in 2029.

Long-term care communities provide care and supervision for people with complex-care needs, who can no longer live safely and independently at home, through a range of services delivered by well-trained, compassionate and caring staff.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“Seniors are valued members of our society and deserve the best quality of care when they need it in their own communities. By continuing to invest in and improve long-term care homes around the province, such as the new Kelowna Cottonwoods Care Centre, we’re ensuring that older adults in our province can age with dignity, and have access to care they can count on, near their loved ones. This will also support health-care workers by providing them the modernized and new facility, where they can continue to provide exceptional care.”

Blair Ireland, chair, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District –

“Long-term care is a vital resource we may all need someday, whether for ourselves or a loved one. As the chair of the Regional Hospital District, I am pleased with the board’s decision to address the growing demand for compassionate and comprehensive long-term care in our community. As a community member, husband of a health-care worker and grandson of someone who was cared for at Cottonwoods, I know first-hand the profound, lasting impact the new facility will have. Funding this project is not just an investment in a building; it’s an investment in the well-being of our community members and the dedicated staff who care for them.”