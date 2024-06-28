More than 300 hectares of land secured to conserve old growth

CANADA, June 28 - Nancy Newhouse, B.C. regional vice-president, Nature Conservancy of Canada –

“Today’s announcement celebrates the great conservation achievements that can happen when we come together to safeguard the forests, grasslands, coastlines and other habitats that make B.C. such an ecologically diverse province. Thanks to the Old Growth Nature Fund, the Nature Conservancy of Canada was able to assist the Kwiakah Nation in advancing their conservation vision for their territory. We commend the governments of B.C. and Canada for their ongoing commitment to supporting both nature conservation and reconciliation.”

K’ómoks First Nation –

“The K'ómoks First Nation is excited to hear of the good news revolving around the Province’s efforts to secure one-third of the timber reservation on the BC Hydro property near the Puntledge River. Our Nation is hopeful that the Comox Valley Land Trust will be successful in securing the remaining portion of the timber reservation, which would positively contribute to protecting fish habitat in the Puntledge River. Protecting these pockets of high-value ecosystems will only help mitigate climate change and work towards reducing rising river temperatures.”

Jasper Lament, CEO, The Nature Trust of BC –

“Rainforest trees more than 1,000 years old will be protected for the rest of their lives in the Crescent Spur conservation area, thanks to the Nature Trust of BC donors and the Old Growth Nature Fund. When the Magna Carta was signed in 1215, some of the western red cedars in this critical habitat were 200 years old. This was a rare opportunity to buy magnificent old-growth forest on private land and safeguard it for future generations.”

Kevin Smith, executive director, Habitat Acquisition Trust –

“Conserving old-growth forests and the habitat they provide for species at risk and other wildlife is critical, particularly near urban environments to help mitigate increasing development pressure and the impacts of climate change, and in areas that are of cultural significance to Indigenous Peoples. The Habitat Acquisition Trust will continue to work with partners to conserve these important natural habitats. We appreciate the support and funding from provincial and federal governments and local citizen donors and supporters.”

Chessi Miltner, executive director, Galiano Conservancy Association –

“The Talking Trees Nature Reserve protects one of the last intact tracts of mature forest left on Galiano Island and one of the most biodiverse. Remnant old growth, red-listed ecological communities, vibrant creek and wetland habitats, Garry oak woodlands, and 600 metres of undeveloped coastline are now preserved in perpetuity thanks to the Old Growth Nature Fund.”

Tim Ennis, executive director, Comox Valley Land Trust –

“Older forests have become so rare that it is essential to protect all we can. The Puntledge Forest can now continue to sequester carbon, provide important recreational opportunities and support a rich, natural environment. The biodiversity this forest supports is incredibly valuable.”

Erin O’Brien, ecology and conservation director, Pender Islands Conservancy Association –

“The Osprey Ridge Nature Reserve and the Vulture Ridge Nature Reserve both support high densities of old-growth fir, cedar, and arbutus, and provide critical habitat for wildlife, including species at risk. Connectivity with existing protected areas gives both properties disproportionate conservation value relative to their size. These securements will help promote ecological resilience and maintain biodiversity in this highly threatened ecoregion.”

Andy Day, CEO, BC Parks Foundation –

“Working together with the provincial and federal governments, the Wilson 5 Foundation, First Nations, local government and all our supporters reminds me of the old growth-forests we’re celebrating today. On its own, a tree has little hope of surviving, but together, they share information, resources, and support, creating a system that provides stability and lasting beauty for all. I'm elated and grateful that over 68 hectares of waterfront in East Sooke on Vancouver Island is now protected for the forest, people, and other species to enjoy, forever.”