Ankylosing spondylitis Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate From (2024-2034), States DelveInsight

The Ankylosing spondylitis market size was valued at ~USD 4200 Million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ankylosing spondylitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ankylosing spondylitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ankylosing spondylitis market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Ankylosing spondylitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ankylosing spondylitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ankylosing spondylitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Ankylosing spondylitis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Ankylosing spondylitis Market Report:

The Ankylosing spondylitis market size was valued at USD 4200 Million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2023, UCB announced new long-term data from the BIMZELX (bimekizumab) Phase IIb study BE AGILE and its open-label extension (OLE). Patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) treated with bimekizumab, an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, demonstrated sustained improvements in signs and symptoms, disease activity, physical function, and health-related quality of life for up to five years, maintaining a consistent safety profile throughout the treatment period. These findings were presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2023.

In 2023, the total prevalent population of ankylosing spondylitis in the 7MM region was approximately 2,300,000, with the highest number of cases observed in the United States.

In the 7MM, approximately 1,130,000 cases of diagnosed ankylosing spondylitis were reported in 2023. According to the analysis, these cases are projected to increase by 2034 with a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of age-specific prevalent cases, with approximately 270,000 cases among individuals aged 40-59 years, followed by those under 40 years of age.

In 2023, Italy had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ankylosing spondylitis in the EU4 region, totaling approximately 192,000 cases.

Key Ankylosing spondylitis Companies: Galapagos NV, Affibody Therapeutic/Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Akeso, Biocad, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Hanyang University Seoul Hospital, UCB Biopharma SRL, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Ankylosing spondylitis Therapies: JYSELECA (filgotinib), ABY-035 (izokibep), 608 Dose A, Jaktinib, AK111, BCD-085, Jitongning tablets, Golimumab, Bimekizumab, Upadacitinib, Ixekizumab, and others

The Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Ankylosing spondylitis is more common in males than females

Ankylosing spondylitis Overview

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints, leading to pain and stiffness. Over time, AS can cause the vertebrae in the spine to fuse, resulting in a loss of flexibility and a hunched-forward posture. In severe cases, it can lead to the spine becoming inflexible and rigid.

The dynamics of the Ankylosing spondylitis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ankylosing spondylitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the 7MM

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 7MM

Treated cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the 7MM

Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the 7MM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the 7MM

Ankylosing spondylitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ankylosing spondylitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ankylosing spondylitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ankylosing spondylitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ankylosing spondylitis Therapies and Key Companies

JYSELECA (filgotinib): Galapagos NV

ABY-035 (izokibep): Affibody Therapeutic/Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

608 Dose A: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

Jaktinib: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

AK111: Akeso

BCD-085: Biocad

Jitongning tablets: Tasly Pharmaceutical

Golimumab: Hanyang University Seoul Hospital

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

Ixekizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Ankylosing spondylitis Market Strengths

Certain initiatives have been taken by private and government organizations to raise awareness about the disease. The Spondylitis Association of America (SAA) began officially celebrating SpA Awareness Month in May.

There has been an increase in pharmaceutical companies’ investment in the research and development of drugs.

Ankylosing spondylitis Market Opportunities

Several pharmaceutical key players have taken the initiative to meet the unmet needs of the Ankylosing Spondylitis market’s present situation.

The prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis diagnosis codes more than doubled between 2006 and 2016; increase in prevalence creates a lucrative opportunity for the Ankylosing Spondylitis market.

Scope of the Ankylosing spondylitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ankylosing spondylitis Companies: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Akeso, Biocad, Tasly Pharmaceutical, Hanyang University Seoul Hospital, UCB Biopharma SRL, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Ankylosing spondylitis Therapies: JYSELECA (filgotinib), ABY-035 (izokibep), 608 Dose A, Jaktinib, AK111, BCD-085, Jitongning tablets, Golimumab, Bimekizumab, Upadacitinib, Ixekizumab, and others

Ankylosing spondylitis Therapeutic Assessment: Ankylosing spondylitis current marketed and Ankylosing spondylitis emerging therapies

Ankylosing spondylitis Market Dynamics: Ankylosing spondylitis market drivers and Ankylosing spondylitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Ankylosing spondylitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ankylosing spondylitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ankylosing spondylitis

3. SWOT analysis of Ankylosing spondylitis

4. Ankylosing spondylitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ankylosing spondylitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ankylosing spondylitis

9. Ankylosing spondylitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ankylosing spondylitis Unmet Needs

11. Ankylosing spondylitis Emerging Therapies

12. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ankylosing spondylitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Drivers

16. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Barriers

17. Ankylosing spondylitis Appendix

18. Ankylosing spondylitis Report Methodology

