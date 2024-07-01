KEYSTONE HUMAN SERVICES UNITES SUBSIDIARIES KEYSTONE AUTISM SERVICES AND KEYSTONE SERVICE SYSTEMS

Keystone Human Services (KHS) is pleased to announce that Keystone Autism Services (KAS) will become part of Keystone Service Systems (KSS)

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Human Services (KHS) is pleased to announce that Keystone Autism Services (KAS) will become part of Keystone Service Systems (KSS), effective July 1, 2024. Both KAS and KSS are subsidiaries of Keystone Human Services.

Founded in 2007, KAS offers an innovative model of providing services and supports for adults with autism. KAS administers the Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP) for the Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations, providing comprehensive and individualized services in Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania that incorporate health, behavioral, vocational, education, recreational, and family considerations.

In addition, KAS offers residential services and a vocational initiative, as well as training and education in autism spectrum disorders.

“Keystone Autism Services is a strong part of KHS, providing flexibility in services so adults with autism can tailor their supports to fit their lives,” said Charles Sweeder, President and CEO of Keystone Human Services. “Bringing KAS under the Keystone Service Systems umbrella will allow us to continue to share operational and leadership supports and streamline the work we do every day. This is an exciting, positive change to unify Keystone Human Services under our mission.”

Moving KAS to KSS will not affect day-to-day services, nor will it lead to any staff reductions.

Keystone Service Systems encompasses KHS’s intellectual disability services and mental health services, as well as Capital Area Head Start and Susquehanna Service Dogs.

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as Keystone Human Services, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md