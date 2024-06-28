T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market

Some of the key facts of the T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market Report:

The T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Adaptimmune reported that the FDA in the US has accepted its BLA for afami-cel, a treatment for advanced synovial sarcoma, for priority review. The BLA was submitted in December 2023, with a PDUFA target action date set for August 4, 2024. This acceptance was based on promising results from Cohort 1 of the pivotal trial SPEARHEAD-1, where the therapy met its primary efficacy endpoint.

The success of KIMMTRAK sets a standard for other TCR therapies in development.

The current TCR-based therapies market features a robust and expanding pipeline that includes TCR T-cell therapies like afamitresgene autoleucel (Adaptimmune), ADP-A2M4CD8 (Adaptimmune), letetresgene autoleucel (Adaptimmune), AFNT-211 (Affini-T Therapeutics), and Gavo-cel (TCR2 Therapeutics), among others. Additionally, there are TCR bispecific therapies such as IMA401 and IMA402 (Immatics), IMC-F106C, IMC-I109V, IMC-M113V (Immunocore), and others. These therapies are designed to target a wide range of cancers, including synovial sarcoma, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, urothelial cancer, hepatitis B, and more.

Key T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Companies: Immatics, Affini-T Therapeutics, Immatics, Immunocore, TScan Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, and others.

Key T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Therapies: IMA401x, AFNT-212, IMC-T119C, IMA401, MC-I109V, TSC-204, AFNT-211, Gavo-cel, ADP-A2M4CD8, Letetresgene autoleucel, IMC-F106C, Afamitresgene autoleucel, and others

The T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market dynamics.

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Overview

T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy is a type of immunotherapy that involves modifying a patient's own T cells to enhance their ability to recognize and attack cancer cells.

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy

Prevalent Cases of T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Therapies and Key Companies

IMA401x: Immatics

AFNT-212: Affini-T Therapeutics

IMC-T119C: Immunocore

IMA401: Immatics

MC-I109V: Immunocore

TSC-204: TScan Therapeutics

AFNT-211: Affini-T Therapeutics

Gavo-cel: TCR2 Therapeutics

ADP-A2M4CD8: Adaptimmune

Letetresgene autoleucel: Adaptimmune

IMC-F106C: Immunocore

Afamitresgene autoleucel: Adaptimmune

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market Strengths

In the current stages of immunotherapy, TCR therapy is a more versatile method that can be applied to more cancers.

TCR-T cell therapy has already shown very encouraging results in solid tumors, including cancers responding poorly to current immunotherapies, such as sarcomas.

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market Opportunities

TCR T therapy is gaining interest as CAR T trials have so far failed to elicit satisfactory responses in the treatment of solid cancers.

Combination with therapeutics able to improve T cell homing (oncolytic viruses and radiation therapy) or increase the activity and persistence of the infused T cells may further increase the therapeutic potential of TCR-T cells, and might be able to change the natural history of cold tumors and provide a solution to a great therapeutic need.

Scope of the T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Companies: , and others

Key T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Therapies: IMA401x, AFNT-212, IMC-T119C, IMA401, MC-I109V, TSC-204, AFNT-211, Gavo-cel, ADP-A2M4CD8, Letetresgene autoleucel, IMC-F106C, Afamitresgene autoleucel, and others

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Therapeutic Assessment: T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy current marketed and T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy emerging therapies

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market Dynamics: T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market drivers and T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, T-cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy Market Access and Reimbursement

