Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market size was valued ~USD 400 million in the United States in the year 2022.

DelveInsight's "Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market size was valued approximately USD 400 million in the United States in the year 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended marketing authorization approval for ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel; idecel) to treat adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have undergone at least two prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

According to the analysis, the US had the highest number of incident cases among the 7MM in 2023, with approximately 32,800 cases.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of incident cases among the EU4 countries and the UK.

Multiple myeloma is more prevalent in males than females, with over 50% of males in the US diagnosed with the disease.

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies: Arcellx, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, Descartes-11, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, CC-95266, Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A), CTX120, CC-98633, bb21217, UCARTCS1A, CB-011, LMY-920, CYAD-211, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, TEG002, CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), and others

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market dynamics.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Overview

CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma is a type of immunotherapy that modifies a patient's T cells (a type of white blood cell) to recognize and attack cancer cells. CAR stands for Chimeric Antigen Receptor, which is a special receptor engineered to bind to a specific protein on cancer cells.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

Prevalent Cases of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies and Key Companies

Anitocabtagene autoleucel: Arcellx

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053): CARsgen Therapeutics

P-BCMA-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics

Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx

PHE885: Novartis

Orvacabtagene Autoleucel: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053): CARsgen Therapeutics

P-BCMA-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics

CC-95266: Juno Therapeutics

Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics

CC-98633: Juno Therapeutics

bb21217: bluebird bio

UCARTCS1A: Cellectis SA

CB-011: Caribou Biosciences

LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics

CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology

ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat: Allogene Therapeutics

TEG002: Gadeta

CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Strengths

CAR-T therapy holds great promise for the treatment of cancer, and ongoing clinical studies are exploring its potential in different types of cancer, including solid tumors. The pipeline includes both autologous and allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Opportunities

The treatment options for RRMM have expanded significantly with the recent introduction of two CAR-Ts and one bispecific antibody by the FDA, creating new opportunities for companies to develop therapies for later lines of treatment, such as 4L+.

Developing strategies to prevent or manage tumor cells escaping recognition by CAR T-cells through antigen loss or downregulation, a phenomenon observed in some treated patients, can bring a positive shift to the therapeutic landscape.

Scope of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies: Arcellx, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Arcellx, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO , Biotherapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, Descartes-11, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CC-95266, Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A), CTX120, CC-98633, bb21217, UCARTCS1A, CB-011, LMY-920, CYAD-211, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, TEG002, CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), and others

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

