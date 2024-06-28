VADOC Applauds Indictments Related to the Violent Killing of K-9 Rivan and Assault of...

Agency News

Agency News June 28, 2024

Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson released the following statement today following the announcement of the Sussex County grand jury indictments related to the violent killing of VADOC K-9 Rivan and the assault of VADOC Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields by four inmates on April 2 at Sussex I State Prison.

“From the moment this heinous attack was committed, the Virginia Department of Corrections has pursued prosecution of these inmates to the fullest extent of the law,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Officer Phillip Fields and Rivan deserve no less. Their heroic actions potentially saved the lives of several corrections team members and members of the inmate population at Sussex I State Prison.”

“I thank Governor Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance Cole for their full and unwavering support of our employees following the vicious attack. I also thank Attorney General Jason Miyares and Sussex County Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes for supporting the VADOC in securing justice in this matter on behalf of the Department, Officer Phillip Fields, Rivan, and all of our corrections team members and K-9s who work every day to ensure long-term public safety in Virginia.”

More information about the indictments can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

As prosecution of these indictments is pending in Sussex Circuit Court, the VADOC has no further comment at this time.