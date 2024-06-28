Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Department of Transportation Employee Andrew DiDomenico
Press Releases
06/28/2024
Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Department of Transportation Employee Andrew DiDomenico(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released a statement regarding the death of Connecticut Department of Transportation employee Andrew DiDomenico.
“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and coworkers of Andrew DiDomenico. He lost his life way too soon in service to our state. This is yet another preventable, tragic death of a young, dedicated state employee on our roadways. His death is intolerable and unacceptable. As a state, we must do absolutely everything we can to stop this rampant reckless driving,” said Attorney General Tong.
- Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
- Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov
Consumer Inquiries:
860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov