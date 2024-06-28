Press Releases

06/28/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Department of Transportation Employee Andrew DiDomenico

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released a statement regarding the death of Connecticut Department of Transportation employee Andrew DiDomenico.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and coworkers of Andrew DiDomenico. He lost his life way too soon in service to our state. This is yet another preventable, tragic death of a young, dedicated state employee on our roadways. His death is intolerable and unacceptable. As a state, we must do absolutely everything we can to stop this rampant reckless driving,” said Attorney General Tong.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov