EGFR Inhibitor Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

DelveInsight's "EGFR Inhibitor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the EGFR Inhibitor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the EGFR Inhibitor market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the EGFR Inhibitor Market Report:

The EGFR Inhibitor market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, The FDA has authorized the use of TAGRISSO (osimertinib) in combination with chemotherapy for treating non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations.

In October 2023, Scorpion Therapeutics showcases preclinical data for STX-241, a fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor, at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium.

In October 2023, ArriVent has been granted BTD for furmonertinib as a first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

According to the SEER database, approximately 64,050 new cases of pancreatic cancer are expected in 2023. Additionally, the annual incidence rate of pancreatic cancer is 13.3 per 100,000 men and women.

According to a secondary analysis, EGFR alterations occur in 3.22% of colorectal carcinoma patients, with EGFR mutations found in 2.33% of all colorectal carcinoma cases.

Zubair et al. (2023) report that around 70% of patients with a sensitizing mutation initially respond to EGFR inhibitor therapy, but most develop resistance to these drugs after an average of 10-11 months.

Key EGFR Inhibitor Companies: Merus, Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical, TWi Biotechnology, and others

Key EGFR Inhibitor Therapies: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158), Zipalertinib, YK-029A, AC-701, and others

The EGFR Inhibitor market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage EGFR Inhibitor pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the EGFR Inhibitor market dynamics.

EGFR Inhibitor Overview

EGFR inhibitors are a class of medications used to treat certain types of cancer. EGFR stands for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor, which is a protein on the surface of cells. This protein is involved in the growth and division of cells. In some cancers, EGFR is overactive or mutated, leading to uncontrolled cell growth.

EGFR Inhibitor Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

EGFR Inhibitor Epidemiology Segmentation:

The EGFR Inhibitor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of EGFR Inhibitor

Prevalent Cases of EGFR Inhibitor by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of EGFR Inhibitor

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic EGFR Inhibitor

EGFR Inhibitor Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the EGFR Inhibitor market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers EGFR Inhibitor market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the EGFR Inhibitor Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

EGFR Inhibitor Therapies and Key Companies

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158): Merus

MCLA-129: Merus

Zipalertinib: Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma

YK-029A: Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical

AC-701: TWi Biotechnology

EGFR Inhibitor Market Strengths

MCLA-129 targets both EGFR and c-MET on cancer cells and offers significant potential opportunity in lung cancer.

First- to third-generation EGFR inhibitors have shown considerable efficacy and have significantly improved disease prognosis.

EGFR Inhibitor Market Opportunities

The challenge of overcoming intrinsic and acquired resistance in primary and recurrent cancer mediated by EGFR mutations is thus driving the search for alternative strategies in the design of new therapeutic agents.

Targeted protein degradation technology provides a new research direction for overcoming resistance to third-generation EGFR inhibitors.

Scope of the EGFR Inhibitor Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key EGFR Inhibitor Companies: Merus, Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical, TWi Biotechnology, and others

Key EGFR Inhibitor Therapies: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158), Zipalertinib, YK-029A, AC-701, and others

EGFR Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: EGFR Inhibitor current marketed and EGFR Inhibitor emerging therapies

EGFR Inhibitor Market Dynamics: EGFR Inhibitor market drivers and EGFR Inhibitor market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

EGFR Inhibitor Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, EGFR Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

