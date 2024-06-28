Original Cybersecurity Almanac: 100 Facts, Figures, Predictions and Statistics
The past, present, and future of cybercrime
There are 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally, enough to fill 50 NFL stadiums”SAUSALITO, CALIF., U.S., June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity Ventures has released its fourth annual edition of the Cybersecurity Almanac, a handbook containing the most pertinent statistics and information for understanding cybercrime and the cybersecurity market.
The 2024 Cybersecurity Almanac has something for everyone, including students, parents, academia, government, law enforcement, small-to-midsized businesses, Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, IT workers, cybersecurity experts, chief security officers, the boardroom, and C-suite executives.
CYBERCRIME
If it were measured as a country, then cybercrime — which is predicted to inflict damages totaling $9.5 trillion USD globally in 2024, according to Cybersecurity Ventures — would be the world’s third-largest economy after the U.S. and China, surpassing the wealth of entire nations.
The cost of cybercrime represents the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history, risks the incentives for innovation and investment, is exponentially larger than the damage inflicted from natural disasters in a year, and will be more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined.
CYBERSECURITY MARKET
Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed $1.75 trillion USD cumulatively for the five-year period from 2021 to 2025, growing 15 percent year-over-year.
Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, Calif., London, and Zurich, raised $1.1 billion for its Evolution Technology Fund III, the world’s largest-ever cybersecurity investment fund. Evolution plans to use roughly 75 percent of the new fund for growth investments, Richard Seewald, the firm’s founder and managing partner, told The Wall Street Journal. Another 15 percent of committed capital will go to later-stage companies and 10 percent for newer startups.
INSIDE THE ALMANAC
This year’s Almanac is published in Cybercrime Magazine and contains information covering global cybercrime damage costs, ransomware, cryptocrime, cybersecurity spending, recent major hacks, the biggest cyberattacks ever, historic viruses, artificial intelligence (AI) and security, cyberinsurance, big tech company cyber investments, boardroom cybersecurity, women in cyber, chief information security officers (CISOs), cybersecurity jobs and salaries, and the history of cybersecurity.
ABOUT
The 2024 Cybersecurity Almanac is brought to you by Cybersecurity Ventures in partnership with Evolution Equity Partners, an international venture capital investor partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to develop market-leading cyber-security and enterprise software companies.
