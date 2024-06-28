Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Institute for Freedom in the Americas Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Carlos Diaz-Rosillo, Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, and Ismare Monreal to the Institute for Freedom in the Americas Board of Directors.

Carlos Diaz-Rosillo, PhD

Diaz-Rosillo is the Founding Director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom. Previously, he served as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination at the White House, the Senior Deputy Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. Diaz-Rosillo earned his bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and international relations from Tufts University and his master’s degrees in public policy and government and his doctorate in government from Harvard University.

Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, PhD

Gutierrez-Boronat is a Spokesperson for the Cuban Democratic Directorate, a member of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, and a Lecturer at Georgetown University. Through his efforts, he has helped establish the Justice Cuba Commission, served as an international diplomat for the cause of a Free Cuba, and organized the Anti-Communist and Anti-Socialist Caravan and Seminar. Gutierrez-Boronat earned his bachelor’s degrees in communications and political science and his master’s degree in political science from Florida International University and his doctorate in international relations from the University of Miami.

Ismare Monreal

Monreal is the Chief of Staff for the City of Hialeah Mayor’s Office. Previously, she served as the Associate Vice President of Mission and Dean of Students for Barry University and is currently appointed to the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees. Monreal earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

