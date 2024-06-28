Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dr. Alberto Tano to the Florida International University Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Alberto Tano to the Florida International University Board of Trustees.

Dr. Alberto Tano

Dr. Tano, of Coral Gables, is the Co-Founder and Medical Director of KIDS Medical Services and Emergency Pediatric Services, a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Florida International University, and an Affiliate Assistant Professor at Florida Atlantic University College of Medicine. Active in his community, he currently serves on the Florida International University Foundation Board of Directors and the Florida International University College of Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council. Dr. Tano earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Universidad Centro de Estudios Tecnólogicos.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

