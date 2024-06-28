Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Thomas Hobbs and Brian McElfatrick to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority.

Thomas Hobbs

Hobbs is the Chief of Staff of the Port of Tampa Bay. He is currently serving in the Florida Army National Guard and is a board member of the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay. Hobbs earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social science and his master’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

Brian McElfatrick

McElfatrick is a Shareholder, Executive Committee Member, and Practice Group Leader at Bush Ross, P.A. Active in his community, he previously served as Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit and has been recognized as Florida’s “Legal Elite” by Florida Trend. McElfatrick earned his bachelor’s degree from Bates College and his juris doctor from Indiana University.

###