California Small Business Development Centers Celebrate the Protection of Small Business Funding in the State Budget
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Small Business Development Centers (CASBDC) acknowledge and thank the State of California Legislature and the Governor for rolling back proposed budget cuts to the Small Business Technical Assistance Program (TAP) and instead, choosing to fully fund it. This loss of funding would have had widespread implications for the 4.1 million small businesses in California, nearly half of which are diverse-owned, and most often face obstacles accessing resources to help them launch and grow.
“In light of significant obstacles, including a large budget deficit, we are pleased that the Governor and the Legislature have prioritized small business support in this year’s budget,” said the CASBDC. “Entrepreneurs from across the state showed up in force to tell their story and carry the flag for the critical importance of TAP, and they did not relent until the program was fully funded. This budget victory could not have happened without their skin in the game, and our elected leaders noticed and responded accordingly.” The CASBDC acknowledges that the successful outcome of this budget response was due to the quick mobilization and combined grassroots efforts of small business owners and small business groups throughout the state.
"It's programs like TAP that provide the tools and resources for entrepreneurs to succeed and capture their piece of the California Dream," added the CASBDC.
###
The CASBDC is a statewide network of 56 centers, in five regions, serving all 58 counties in California.
The network offers no-cost services, including advising, training, and capital assistance.
CASBDC is a program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, funded with local matching dollars as well as
funding from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.
For more information on the CASBDC, visit: www.casbdc.org
