National Small Business Advocacy Council Applauds California Legislators for Safeguarding Small Business Funding Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Small Business Advocacy Council (NSBAC) extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the State of California Legislature for rejecting the drastic proposed budget cuts to the Small Business Technical Assistance Program (TAP). Recognized as a vital funding support for small businesses, TAP was at risk of losing 56.5% of its annual funding, or $13 million. This loss would have had widespread implications for the 4.1 million small businesses in California, nearly half of which are diverse-owned and are reliant on programs like TAP.
“This is a victory for every voice that spoke up, whether in-person, online or in print against budget cuts to TAP.” Said Allison Allain, president, NSBAC. “In this case, it didn’t just take a village, it took a whole state working together to protect small business owners.” Allain attributed the successful outcome to the quick mobilization and combined grassroots efforts of advocacy groups like NSBAC, supportive legislators of pro-small business policies, the small business development centers, and most importantly, the small business owners who united to take the program off the chopping block.
"It's programs like TAP that give all individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations the opportunity to realize their Californian dream," added Allain.
For more information or to sign up for updates from NSBAC on its work on behalf of small business owners nationwide including access to government procurement opportunities, please visit www.nsbac.us
The National Small Business Advocacy Council (NSBAC) advocates and champions policies that create a thriving environment for the backbone of the U.S. economy – our small businesses. By engaging and strengthening relationships that keep legislators, policymakers, and stakeholders accountable for their actions and legislation on behalf of all small businesses owners, most specifically for those that are underrepresented, underbanked, and even exploited.
