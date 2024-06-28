HHS Announces Winners of Inaugural Children and Youth Resilience Challenge

In support of President Biden’s Unity Strategy and Mental Health Agenda and HHS’ Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration, this federal prize competition promotes innovative community-based initiatives to improve resilience and advance children and youth behavioral health.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the winners of the HHS Children and Youth Resilience Challenge, a $1 million federal prize competition launched in May 2023 to identify and elevate promising, community-based initiatives that improve psychological resilience and advance children and youth behavioral health.

“These community leaders continue to inspire me and countless others across the country,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “The determination and community insight of our winners, and all who participated, provide us with an opportunity to spotlight and implement effective solutions to address the ongoing behavioral health crisis and deliver real results for children and youth.”

The Grand Prize winner of $300,000 is Students Run Philly Style (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), whose sports-based mentorship MileUp Program helps students in grades 6-12 build resilience as they work toward their long-distance running goals. Through a partnership with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, this innovative program supports youth on their path away from the juvenile justice system, which can include paid restitution, dropped charges, and record expungement.

“Our winner exemplifies community partnership and mentorship that will challenge and motivate students to become mentally and physically resilient,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine. “This versatile initiative inspires community leaders and provides us an opportunity at the federal level to share and promote this innovative approach across the country.”

The two Runner Up winners of $175,000 each are the Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies (New Orleans, Louisiana) and the Excellence and Advancement Foundation (Austin, Texas). The Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies’ Bounce Back program uses the arts to support the healing and resilience of youth participants. The Travis County Transformation Project, led by the Excellence and Advance Foundation, the Amala Foundation, and LifeWorks in collaboration with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, and local law enforcement, supports youth and families through a restorative justice process that diverts youth from the criminal legal system, provides counseling and other supports, and prevents future harm.

“These transformative programs will bring meaningful healing and change to communities,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs and Director of the Office of Adolescent Health Jessica Marcella. “One common theme among these innovative initiatives is that they create hopeful and restorative opportunities for youth within their communities, reflecting the power of intentionally partnering with communities and young people to affect change.”

The Challenge is a cross-agency collaboration including the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

More than 500 applicants proposed projects for the Children and Youth Resilience Challenge, providing an opportunity to strengthen programs supporting the psychological well-being of young people across the country and reinforcing the extraordinary commitment of innovative local leaders to this mission. After a competitive review process, 14 finalists were awarded $25,000 for their proposals in August 2023. With the backing of intensive technical assistance and a lively community of learning, they piloted their innovations to build resilience for children and youth in their communities between September 2023 and May 2024. Based on a report by each finalist about their experience and impact during this pilot phase, judges awarded the overall winner and the runners up.

“We look forward to the successful growth and implementation of all of these projects,” said ACF Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild. “This is only the beginning. All of the challenge finalists are motivated, innovative and resilient and will continue to rise to the challenge of addressing the needs of children and youth in communities across the country.”

The Children and Youth Resilience Challenge demonstrated that innovative and collaborative community-led initiatives, supported by their federal partners, can reach more children and youth and meaningfully support their healthy development and stronger communities.

Visit Children and Youth Resilience Challenge to learn more about the background and structure of the Children and Youth Resilience Challenge.

Watch the Children and Youth Resilience Summit video featuring award winners and other amazing finalists presenting their work at the Children and Youth Resilience Summit on May 2-3, 2024.



