Press Releases

06/28/2024

Governor Lamont and Serve Connecticut Encourage Educators To Participate in Training Program on Youth Service-Learning

Two Half-Day Virtual Training Programs Will Be Held on Monday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 24 From 1PM to 5PM

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Commission on Community Service, also known as Serve Connecticut, are encouraging educators in Connecticut whose schools are currently running youth service-learning programs or who would like to integrate service-learning into their classrooms to participate in a free training program being offered this summer.

Presented by the National Youth Leadership Council, the ASC Summer Training Institute will consist of two half-day training seminars conducted virtually from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 24, 2024, followed by monthly virtual cohort meetings focused on sharing learning and support.

Service-learning is a teaching and learning strategy that connects academic curriculum to community problem-solving. It is provided at elementary, middle, high, and postsecondary schools nationwide.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for educators who want to create meaningful service-learning experiences that build leadership skills in their students,” Governor Lamont said. “Encouraging an interest in service among our youngest citizens today is an investment in both our youth and in the future of our communities.”

Serve Connecticut is a program of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education. It administers AmeriCorps grants on behalf of the state and promotes service and volunteerism.

“Serve Connecticut is committed to elevating and amplifying youth service in our state,” Higher Education Commissioner Timothy D. Larson, who also serves on the Serve Connecticut board, said. “We are grateful to the Mott Foundation for providing this resource to youth service champions in our state.”

Each school can register up to two participants in the training program. Limited spots are available. To learn more and to apply, click here. Questions about participating can be directed to Kate Scheuritzel, Serve Connecticut’s Director of Programs, at Kate.Scheuritzel@ct.gov.

This training opportunity is made available by a grant from the Mott Foundation in partnership with America’s Service Commissions. Serve Connecticut is one of 11 state and territorial service commissions that received a 2024 “Deepening Youth Service” grant to build capacity among youth service providers and champions.