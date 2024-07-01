igolgi Announces New Channel Partner Program
Initial Product is a Flexible Multi-Channel SRT Gateway For Public Internet or Private IP Networks
igolgi has an almost flawless service record because of their commitment to quality, and a customer-first attitude, which should be well received in the channels community.”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igolgi, inc., a leading innovator in audio/video processing, encoding, and transcoding solutions, unveiled its new channel partner program today. This program is designed to give broadcast and Pro A/V dealers and systems integrators (SI’s), access to the igolgi’s variety of encoding and transcoding products.
— Rich Hajdu
The first product in the channel offering is iLux Transport, a flexible multi-channel SRT gateway for public internet or private IP networks. With two form factors – a Mini and a 1 RU - all audio/video formats carried over transport streams, including IP, ASI, and HLS, are supported. UDP/IP in and out is standard. Each channel is independent from the others and can be an SRT input and SRT output. The input or outputs can be Multi-Program (MPTS) or Single Program (SPTS) Transport Streams. If the input is MPTS, the iLux Transport can split out each channel and provide individual SRT outputs or can output the complete MPTS without SRT or with new SRT parameters.
The iLux Transport is available in several configurations with up to 32 independent SRT channels and is very competitively priced. https://www.igolgi.com/ilux-transport
Industry veteran Rich Hajdu, who has successfully managed channel partner programs for well-known companies like Utah Scientific, Pro-Bel, Chyron, and Imagine, will head this effort. Hajdu says, “igolgi is not well known to dealers and SIs, but they have quietly installed thousands of live and VoD channels across North America.” He continues, “They have an almost flawless service record because of their commitment to quality, and a customer-first attitude, which should be well received in the channels community.”
About igolgi: At the core, igolgi is an engineering and development company. For over 16 years, we have delivered the most innovative, flexible, and robust encoding and transcoding solutions, culminating in thousands of live and VoD channels broadcast or streamed daily. Our seasoned engineering staff has extensive experience in every type of compression and encoding technology, plus years of expertise in software control and interface. From broadcast ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 encoders to ultra-fast live and file-based transcoding solutions, igolgi products have a reputation for innovation and rock-solid performance.
To find out more, https://www.igolgi.com/
