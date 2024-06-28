EGLE budget invests in infrastructure, safeguards Michigan’s resources

Replacing lead water service lines, deploying electric vehicle chargers, and making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change are a few of the priorities represented in Michigan’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 budget. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) portion of the budget includes $1.04 billion and 1,652 full-time employees. This budget utilizes state resources and funds from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, including the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

These resources support our efforts to make Michigan the best place to live, work, and play by protecting public health, preserving Michigan’s world-class natural resources, and strengthening Michigan’s communities.

“We’re grateful to Governor Whitmer and the legislature for passing a budget that will safeguard our land, air, and water resources and supports our efforts to combat climate change,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “This budget empowers us to drive change in communities today and create lasting, positive impacts for tomorrow. Whether it’s installing electric vehicle chargers, enhancing access to renewable energy, replacing lead service lines, or modernizing Michigan’s water infrastructure, this budget allows us to deliver meaningful impacts in the communities that need it most.”

More than half of EGLE’s $1.04 billion budget will pass through Michigan’s cities, towns, villages, and other local governments on the frontlines of protecting residents and our natural resources. The department is committed to meeting and seeks to exceed Justice 40, a federal initiative that ensures at least 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other investments flow to disadvantaged communities.

EGLE’s FY 2025 budget invests in the following areas.

Rebuilding infrastructure and protecting Michigan’s water resources. Since 2019, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration has invested more than $4 billion in water infrastructure projects. Building on that progress, earlier this year, the Governor announced a $290 million expansion of her MI Clean Water Plan using the remainder of the bipartisan, voter-approved 2002 Great Lakes Water Quality Protection Bond.

Making progress on MI Healthy Climate Plan and leading on mobility. The MI Healthy Climate Plan is Michigan’s roadmap to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim benchmarks in 2025 and 2030. Its goals are to avert the worst impacts of the climate crisis, create good-paying jobs, position Michigan as a leader in climate action, and build a healthier, more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable Michigan for all Michiganders.

Expanding access to rooftop and community-serving solar. $156.2 million one-time federal. Supports the MI Solar for All program, a program to lower the cost of community-serving and rooftop solar for thousands of low-income and disadvantaged community households across the state, saving eligible households 20% on their utility bills and providing additional meaningful benefits.

Implementing new legislation protecting Michigander’s health from harmful asbestos exposure. The budget includes a $2 million ongoing investment to increase EGLE inspections of demolition of buildings that may contain asbestos.

Investing in Team EGLE, improving transparency, protecting public health, and enhancing environmental protection. The budget includes investments to hire staff to support grant making and regulatory programs from this year’s budget, enhance department-wide modernized records management, and implement the ‘Filter First’ program, ensuring that thousands of schools and childcare centers provide access to clean drinking water for Michigan children.

