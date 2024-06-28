EMU Organizes a Tennis Tournament in Memory of Ergün Demirciler

The third Ergün Demirciler Tennis Tournament organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Sports Affairs Directorate is completed. The tournament hosted athletes from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Republic of Türkiye, Iran, Kirgizstan, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Morocco and Nigeria. The tournament was held in different categories; Single Men’s +18, Single Women’s +18, Single Men’s +35, Single Women’s +35, Double Men’s, Double Women’s and Mixed Doubles.

Taking place at the EMU Tennis Courts, total of 120 athletes participated in the tournament. According the match results; in Single Men’s +18 category, Atakan Özen took the first place followed by Kasra Muhammaedzade and Aber Esat in second and third places, respectively. In Single Women’s +18 category, Ela Sıcakyüz completed the tournament in first place, Yasmin Kamkar in second, Zahra Mofidi in third and Julia Siarko in fourth place.

On the other hand, in Single Men’s +35 category, first, second, third and fourth place awards were taken by Mehmet Çağansel, Hüseyin Kayalılar, Ali Argana and Aydın Kayol, respectively. Betül Güler completed the Single Women’s +35 category in first place, followed by Emel Demirtaş in second, Meryem Mahdadi in third and Katya Sinkarova in fourth places.

In Double Men’s category, Arif – Mehdi took the first place, Aydın – Erhan second place, Ali – Aber third and lastly, Kasra – Ferhat fourth place. The first place winners of the Double Women’s category was Meryem – Mayra followed by Açelya – Yasmin, Anya – Katya and Ergül – Nilüfer, respectively.

In Mixed Doubles category, Aydın – Mania become the winners. Atakan – Zahra completed the category in second place, Vitaliy – Meryem in third and Betül – Marifi in fourth places. The youngest athlete award was given to Maniya Bagheri, the most improved athlete award went to Aber Esat, and the youngest spectator award went to Atlantis Demirciler.

At the end of the tournament, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Sports Affairs Directorate Coordinator Aydın Kayol and Sports Affairs Directorate personnel members and family members of Demirciler family presented awards to the successful athletes.