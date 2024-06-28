EMU Ranks as the First in Cyprus in the Field of Hospitality Management

Consistently ranked among the best universities of the world by various independent international world university ranking organizations, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has once again achieved a notable success for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). In the 2024 global university academic rankings by EduRank, EMU ranks 58th worldwide in the field of “Hospitality Management” based on its scientific research performance. In this regard, EMU stands out as the 19th in Europe and holds the top position across the island of Cyprus.

Making a statement on this great world-wide achievement, Acting Dean of EMU Faculty of Tourism Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mine Haktanır said: “This achievement may be referred as the fruits yielded from the quality academic environment we have at our university. Our faculty focuses on the practical aspects essential to the service sector, supported by a strong theoretical foundation, to prepare skilled professionals required by the industry. We prioritize language education, crucial for enhancing our global competitiveness in tourism. Our academic research and publications play a crucial role in maintaining our prestigious global standing. The scholarly contributions of our faculty in esteemed journals such as the ‘International Journal of Hospitality Management’, ‘International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management’, and ‘Journal of Hospitality Marketing and Management’ consistently enhance the reputation of both our Tourism Faculty and our University worldwide. With programs including one doctoral, six master’s, four bachelors, and six associate degrees, we continue to make significant contributions across various aspects of the tourism industry”.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç also address the topic and said: “This success of our university showcases its commitment to quality education and the importance it attaches to perfectionism. Principally, the significant contribution of the academic staff members of the Department of Hospitality and Hotel Management of the Faculty of Tourism to this success is undeniable. This accomplishment is a source of great pride for both our university and the TRNC. At EMU, our goal is to build on these successes, further advancing our position in global rankings in education and research”.