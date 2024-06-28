Import-export turnover through Lào Cai Border Gate reaches nearly $1.6 billion

VIETNAM, June 28 - HÀ NỘI — The total value of exports and imports through the border gates in the northern province of Lào Cai is estimated to reach US$1.57 billion in the first six months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 164.2 per cent, achieving 35 per cent of this year’s plan.

Of which, the export value is estimated to reach $866.6 million in the first six months of this year, equal to 186.24 per cent compared to the same period last year, fulfilling 45.61 per cent of the year's plan.

The import value is estimated at $313 million in the period, equal to 134.5 per cent over the same period last year, fulfilling 26.08 per cent of the year plan.

The Office of the provincial People's Committee said that after implementing many solutions to restore and stabilise import-export activities and custom clearances at the border, the operations at the gates are ensured. — VNS