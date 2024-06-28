New Campground and Service Centre Open in Saskatchewan's Northwest

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2024

Campers may have noticed some significant additions in both Meadow Lake and Makwa Lake Provincial Parks this year, including the opening of a new campground loop with many amenities at Waterhen Lake Campground (Meadow Lake) and new service centre at Stabler Point Campground (Makwa Lake).

"We are excited to provide more beautiful spaces and facilities that every camper can enjoy," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "With the recent investments in both Meadow Lake and Makwa Lake, along with many others expected this year, we are enhancing the visitor experience and providing more opportunities to explore provincial parks."

New infrastructure projects include:

New campground loop that includes 42 electrified campsites, a four bay-service centre, additional flush washroom facilities, and water treatment system within the Waterhen Lake Campground in Meadow Lake Provincial Park. Reservations can be made on a walk-in, first-come, first-serve basis by contacting the park office.

New service centre with conventional, family, and accessible spaces at Stabler Point Campground in Makwa Lake Provincial Park.

"These new capital projects at Meadow Lake and Makwa Provincial Parks reflect continued investments made by our government to build a strong and competitive tourism sector across the Province," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan's tourism industry is seeing record growth in visitor spending. Projects like this ensure our northern parks have the infrastructure and capacity to accommodate the growing number of visitors while benefiting local economies."

Some of the major projects recently completed across the province include:

Wastewater system improvements at The Battlefords Provincial Park and lagoon upgrade at Danielson Provincial Park.

Potable water system upgrades at Candle Lake and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

These investments are part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $13.8 million for capital projects and an additional $1.7 million for preventative maintenance in 2024-25.

Learn more about Meadow Lake and Makwa Lake Provincial Parks on saskparks.com.

