Podcast explores the hidden history of PEI

CANADA, June 28 - With production on a fifth season now underway, the hidden island podcast has come a long way since its beginnings in 2020.

The podcast, which is released by the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, has seen its number of listeners grow with each new season.

“So far the podcast has been downloaded over 15,000 times,” says PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation executive director and podcast co-host Matthew McRae. “We have reached audiences across the globe. We’ve had listeners from Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Switzerland and 20-plus other countries. It was also ranked first in Feedpost’s 10 best PEI podcasts.”

It has been an upward trajectory for the podcast, which in its first season attracted more than 2,400 plays.

“We’re certainly happy with the increase in listenership,” McRae says. “I think the interesting topics and guests play a big role in that. Plus, I think word of mouth has really helped with promoting the podcast.”

The podcast’s purpose is to explore the hidden history of PEI that often doesn’t get mentioned in history books.

The roots of the hidden island podcast date back to 2020. The idea came from its previous host, Fiona Steele, with an aim to share PEI’s history in a more engaging manner. She also wanted to focus on history that was diverse. Some of the earlier episodes were entitled “Does PEI Even Have Pride?”, “Where Are the Women?”, and “PEI’s Black History, Past and Present.”

McRae says it’s these diverse perspectives that give a unique flair to the podcast. When choosing guests, they want to pick voices that truly reflect the subject.

“Our team will brainstorm different topics before each season,” he explains. “Then we will reach out to the right people who can talk about that subject.”

Guests featured in past episodes include Jasonique Moss of the Black Cultural Society of PEI, director of International Student Office of UPEI Jerry Wang, historian Dr. Edward MacDonald, former manager of Anti-Racism Initiatives with the Government of Prince Edward Island Dante Bazard, and many more.

Over the course of four seasons, the podcast has shifted its tone.

“Overall, the podcast has shifted from a journalistic approach with only one host, to mostly conversations between Foundation staff and an external guest,” McRae explained. “This change was made to bring in multiple perspectives and harness a more natural flow.”