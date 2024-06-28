Happy 4th The Sweetest Foodie Reward Launches 3 Days to Eat in Your Fave US City

Love to Dine at The Sweetest Restaurants in US? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits and earn 3 Days to Eat $1500 in gift cards to enjoy dining in your favorite US City www.3DaystoEat.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to Dine and Party at US Open? This is Made for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to fund a nonprofit; 1st 10 people to participate enter drawing for sweet trip for two to 2025 US Open *3 Days to Eat in NYC www.ThreeDaystoParty.com

Love to dine at the sweetest restaurants in US and Party for Good? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches 3 Days to Eat ; a sweet dining reward for people who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits.1. Introduce a family member, friend, or boss who is hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good makes a donation to a nonprofit; and rewards 3 $500 Dining Gift Cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in Favorite City.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "First 10 people to successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes by Oct. 1st 2024; enter drawing for sweet tennis trip to party at US Open (3 Days to Eat in NYC, 2 VIP Tix, and '1' $1000 Hotel Gift Card)! "AboutLove to Dine at The Sweetest Restaurants in US? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits and earn 3 Days to Eat earn three sweet $500 gift cards to enjoy dining in your favorite US City www.3DaystoEat.com First 10 people to successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes by Oct. 1st 2024; enter drawing for sweet tennis trip to party at US Open (3 Days to Eat in NYC, 2 VIP Tix, and $1000 Hotel Gift Card) www.ThreeDaystoParty.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Love to Dine for Good and Support Nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to our sweet causes and the Sweetest Fine Dining Rewards in the USA. www.HowtoPartyforGood.com

