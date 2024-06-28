Breakthrough Oleocanthal Skin Care Serum Developed by Biotech Company for Dark Spot and Wrinkle Reduction

Oligen is Formulated to Hydrate and Reduce the Appearance of Dark Spots and Wrinkles

Patented Technology and nano-encapsulation of the active ingredients has proven to be an effective method of delivering the phenolic compounds.

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oleolive, an innovative biotech company, is excited to announce the launch of Oligen Skin | Dark Spot and Anti-Aging Serum. This advanced skincare product is specifically formulated with the powerful natural polyphenols oleocanthal and oleacein, found in extra virgin olive oil, offering a comprehensive treatment for dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.

Oligen Skin is designed for individuals seeking to eliminate dark spots and wrinkles and those looking to proactively manage their aging process. It addresses key skincare concerns, including wrinkle reduction, dark spot correction, and deep moisturization.

Dark spots and wrinkles are common skin concerns that can affect people of all ages. These imperfections not only affect one's physical appearance, but can also have a negative impact on self-confidence. With the new oleocanthal skin care serum, individuals can now have a natural and effective solution to combat these concerns.

Oligen Skin stands out as the only skincare product containing an active amount of oleocanthal and oleacein, natural polyphenols found in extra virgin olive oil. A recent study titled “Evaluating the Impact of Oleocanthal and Oleacein on Skin Aging: Results of a Randomized Clinical Study” concluded that these ingredients not only demonstrate efficacy in wrinkle reduction but also align with the broader scientific understanding of skin health. The study highlights the potential for both cosmetic and therapeutic use, meeting the growing consumer demand for natural ingredients while opening new avenues for dermatological research and product development.

Additionally, Oleolive holds the exclusive extraction patent, ensuring a consistent and potent supply of oleocanthal and oleacein in every bottle of Oligen Skin.

The key ingredient in this serum, oleocanthal, is a natural compound found in extra virgin olive oil. It has been shown to have incredible potent antioxidant, and other beneficial properties, making it a powerful ingredient for skin care. The serum works by targeting the root cause of dark spots and wrinkles, helping to reduce their appearance and prevent future occurrences.

"We are excited to introduce our new oleocanthal skin care serum to the market. Our team has spent years researching and developing this product to ensure its effectiveness and safety for our customers," said Kiley Grant, CEO of Oleolive. "We believe that everyone can benefit from the application of Extra Virgin Olive Oil polyphenols whether externally through Oligen Skin or Internally through Oligen Health, and our serum is a step towards achieving that. We are confident that our customers will see visible results and be satisfied with the product."

The new oleocanthal skin care serum is now available for purchase at oleocanthal.co. With its natural and effective formula, this breakthrough serum is set to revolutionize the skin care industry and provide individuals with a solution to their dark spot and wrinkle concerns. For more information and to purchase the serum, visit oleocanthal.co today.